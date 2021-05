The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in many ways. With new restrictions and curbs implemented by various nations, it has influenced the lifestyle of the people the world over. This pandemic has impacted the fashion industry as well because most people today not venturing out as frequently and openly as they used to before the pandemic hit the globe. This has led to a lot of new changes happening in the world of fashion and style. Some of the top fashion brands and labels are now tweaking their collections and lineup based on the new trends that they believe will be in demand.