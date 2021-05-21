Will a Chatbot Really Save Your Company Money?

With intelligent automation integrating with AI ML, you can take on more complex tasks. Embarking on an automation journey is not a new concept. For more than a decade now, automation has proven to advance business outcomes and processes, and companies have more than caught on. According to McKinsey, 66% of businesses in 2020 were piloting solutions to automate at least one business process, up from 57% two years earlier. What began as a set of standardized rules to automate certain processes has grown as businesses have also matured.