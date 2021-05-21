newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Outer Worlds Franchise is Being Taken Over by Microsoft, Much to Take-Two’s Surprise

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does the future hold for The Outer Worlds franchise? While developer Obsidian Entertainment is now part of Microsoft’s Xbox stable, The Outer Worlds was published by Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division Label, so who might be handling future games? As recently as this week, Take-Two seemed to think they were, with company president Karl Slatoff saying they saw The Outer Worlds as a “long-term franchise” during their latest earnings call…

wccftech.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Two#Microsoft Corp#Gamasutra#Private Division#Aaa#Earnings#Audience#Company President#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Outer Worlds Sales Pass 3 Million

In a recent Q4 2021 financial earnings call (transcript via The Motley Fool), Take Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick provided an update on sales numbers for Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds. It sold in more than three million units till date following the release of Murder on Eridanos. Where does the franchise go from here though?
Video GamesNME

‘Borderlands’ developer is working on a new franchise, says Take-Two

Borderlands developer Gearbox Software is apparently working on a new video game franchise, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive. The publisher’s president Karl Slatoff revealed details about the new franchise during an earnings call on May 18. The game is supposedly one of the 62 titles that Take-Two plans to release over the next four years, from “immersive core” titles to independent projects.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Microsoft's 'Hello World' show says hello to Build 2021

Microsoft's Hello World show has a special episode today to introduce Build 2021. The episode includes a chat with one of the hosts of Build 2021 and a look backstage for the event. Build 2021 runs from May 25-27 and is an all-virtual event that you need to register for.
NFLgamingbolt.com

Take-Two Plans to Launch a “New Gearbox Franchise” By April 2022

Take-Two announced plans to develop a new franchise from Borderlands‘ Gearbox Software in the company’s earnings call today, according to VGChronicle. According to CEO Strauss Zelnick, the company plans to release 21 games during its current fiscal year, which ends on March 31st, 2022, including four “immersive core” games – two from “proven” franchises and two from “new” ones. Gearbox’s game, whatever it is, would presumably be considered an “immersive core” title.
MarketsTwinfinite

Take-Two Will Release 2 New Franchises By March 2022 Among 4 Core Releases

Today Take-Two Interactive Software announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, 2021. Below you can check out a summary of the company’s performance. GAAP Net revenue grew 9% to $3.373 billion. GAAP Net income increased 46% to $588.9 million or $5.09 per diluted...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

It's no surprise: Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10X

It was a rumour a week back. Now it's official. Microsoft has announced it would not release Windows 10X operating system this year. Windows 10X was originally announced in October 2019 as a new flavor of Microsoft's operating system for the dual-screen Surface Neo. Microsoft will now incorporate features from...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Yoshinori Kitase Takes Over For Shinji Hashimoto as Brand Manager for Final Fantasy Franchise

Shinji Hashimoto will continue with company as Executive Director, senior member of Board of Directors. Square Enix appointed Yoshinori Kitase as the new brand manager for the Final Fantasy franchise in April. He is currently working as the executive producer on Square Enix's upcoming mobile games Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. He has worked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake game, which released in April 2020, as well as several other games in the franchise. He has also worked on the SaGa series of role-playing games.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox And Obsidian To Control 'Future Iterations' Of The Outer Worlds

In what's perhaps not surprising news - but good to get some clarification none the less - Microsoft and Obsidian will be publishing any future instalments in The Outer Worlds series. The first game worked with Take-Two's subsidiary Private Division to publish the game, but since the acquisition of Obsidian by Microsoft in 2018, things appear to have changed.
SoftwareTom's Guide

Microsoft Teams update will make your meetings much better — here's how

Microsoft is making a big change to how Teams handles videos, giving meeting organisers a lot more control over who appears onscreen. From the end of this month, organizers will be able to disable and enable video from specific attendees, or turn off the feeds of everyone on a call. This is potentially very useful, especially if you want everyone to focus on what the meeting leader is saying, rather than spying on people’s working spaces.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Listed on the Microsoft Store - News

Techland has started to reveal new information on Dying Light 2, which will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, it appears the developer might not done with the original Dying Light. A listing for Dying Light: Platinum Edition...
Video Gamestechgamingreport.com

Take-Two wants to release more than 60 games by 2024

Through some internal Take-Two documents, some interesting details have emerged about the company’s long-term intentions. Thus we discover the willingness to publish 62 games by the end of fiscal year 2024. We immediately specify that among these there are not only great titles for consoles but also minor works and productions for free to play mobile devices. So we are talking about a long series of releases planned for 2022, 2023 and 2024 that do not yet have defined titles or more precise release periods.