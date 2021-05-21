The Outer Worlds Franchise is Being Taken Over by Microsoft, Much to Take-Two’s Surprise

Through some internal Take-Two documents, some interesting details have emerged about the company’s long-term intentions. Thus we discover the willingness to publish 62 games by the end of fiscal year 2024. We immediately specify that among these there are not only great titles for consoles but also minor works and productions for free to play mobile devices. So we are talking about a long series of releases planned for 2022, 2023 and 2024 that do not yet have defined titles or more precise release periods.