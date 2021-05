HP is giving its gaming laptops a spring refresh, and this time it’s courting gamers who can’t justify the cost of its highest-end machines. The PC maker has launched a new Victus line for mid-tier gamers who want more performance than the Pavilion Gaming series while sticking to a budget. The first system, the Victus 16, touts up to a quad HD 165Hz 16-inch screen as well as modestly powerful internals that include up to an 11th-gen Core i7 or Ryzen 7 5800H, up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and graphics choices like the GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 5500M. You’ll find a gaming-friendly four heat pipe cooling system, too.