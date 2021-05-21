newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Love Each Other' but Aren't 'Exclusive,' Source Says

By Ally Mauch
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing what's best for their family as they continue to navigate their relationship. Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are not exclusively dating, a source tells PEOPLE — but the love between them is not lost. "They love each other. They...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Love#Exclusive#Juicy Celebrity News#Dating#Daughter#Family Time#Date Nights#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionAlbia Newspapers

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner". As part of this new collection, Kylie is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are with their daughter at “The Happiest Place on Earth” … and it’s the latest sign they might be a happy couple again. Stormi’s Mom and Dad treated her to a Disneyland trip Tuesday, and appeared to be having good family times … especially when they took her on the Alice in Wonderland ride.
ApparelSole Collector

Best Look Yet at Travis Scott's Nike Air Max 1 Collab

Nike has pulled out all of the stops for its 2021 Air Max Day celebrations, this time teasing a new collaboration with Travis Scott. Today, the brand shared a series of short videos on the SNKRS app dubbed “Bring the Future to Light” that cuts from scenes of the outdoors to Travis Scott in his home, which led to the reveal of the previously-unseen Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Travis Scott Spotted in Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Cactus Jack" Release

Following some early news, we now have a look at Travis Scott wearing his upcoming. Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” release. Spotted on the feet of La Flame, the colorway looks to be the leading mix of “Baroque Brown/Lemon Drop/Wheat/Chile Red” that stands in line with the color sensibility of Travis’ Nike collaborations. From images, we can see the signature reverse Swoosh logo, trail style webbing elements that pair nicely with the rope shoelaces and Cactus Jack branding flags at the rear. Reportedly priced at $160 USD, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” is rumored to be releasing sometime this holiday season in five distinct colorways.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kylie Jenner shares a snap of Stormi, three, sleeping in her arms as Travis Scott poses solo under a palm tree... after igniting reconciliation rumors during his birthday weekend in Miami

Kylie Jenner enjoyed some quality time with her three-year-old Stormi after spending a romantic weekend with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott in Miami. After getting cozy with her baby daddy, 29, while celebrating his birthday, the 23-year-old makeup mogul shared a sweet snap of her toddler asleep in her arms.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”. Kylie Jenner has built a brand and reputation for herself outside of the family business, while beginning her career as a little girl on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, and the response has been overwhelming.
Musicthesource.com

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Sold Out In Under One Hour

Texas-born, GRAMMY Award-nominated, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott is excited to announce that his Astroworld Festival has fully sold out in under an hour with over 100,000 total guests scheduled to attend the weekend event this fall. The music festival is slated to return for a third year to NRG Park in Houston, Texas with an expanded two-day format on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nori's Black Book Creator Answers All of Our Burning Kardashian Questions

Watch: Khloe Searches for Her Surrogate: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep8) The genius behind Nori's Black Book has finally been revealed!. The May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian leading the search to figure out the identity of the fan behind the wildly popular North West parody Instagram account. By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian came face to face with the woman (or should we say icon?) responsible: Meet Natalie, Dolls!
Tennisthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Loves This $68 Sporty Skirt

Of all the athleisure brands out there, Alo Yoga noticeably has a large celebrity following. Since its launch in 2007, the brand has been spotted on A-listers like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, and more. One of the label’s most loyal celebrity fans, however, is Kendall Jenner. As proof, the model has an on-going partnership with Alo Yoga, which launched earlier this year. Most recently, Jenner shared a photo of herself in a tennis skirt and top from the casual fitness brand.
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

7 reasons why Travis Scott isn't as great as we make him out to be

I think it's safe to say that I'm not Travis Scott's biggest fan — or really a fan at all. The stans will say I'm not listening hard enough, and the rest will say "he's from Houston, how could you not support Travis?" Granted, his music isn't made for my demographic, but lately, it seems all of his actions — music-related and otherwise — are performative.