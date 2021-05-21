This futuristic floating resort could be built using tons of recycled ocean plastic

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by environmentalist and company CEO Barak Ekshtein, TONTOTON was established to solve two major ecological issues: the collection and recycling of large quantities of "orphan plastic" or non-recyclable plastics before it reaches the ocean while simultaneously inspiring corporations to take responsibility for their contribution to the growing global crisis. The project builds personalized plans for companies to neutralize their plastic footprint through a certified "Plastic Credit System", similar to "carbon offsetting". By collaborating with local communities, they collect a predefined amount of ocean-bound plastic equivalent to the participating company's overall plastic consumption, therefore reducing the company's plastic footprint. IE: 1 TONTOTON credit = 1 ton of rescued "orphan plastic", making the TONTOTON solution the missing link for the completion of the recycling system of all single-use plastics.