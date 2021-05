SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dr. Gayle Buckley has announced her retirement and the closing of her practice, Hudson Mohawk Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, LLC. Hudson Mohawk Pediatrics in Ballston Lake opened its doors in 1981, and will officially close its doors on June 1. The practice served children and adolescents from birth to 22 years of age, and had patients from approximately 1,500 families at the time of closing. Dr. Melissa Ungeheuer will be moving to Four Seasons Pediatrics and James Anderson PA will be moving to Glens Falls Pediatrics and Pediatric Associates of Saratoga.