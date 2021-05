The Bruins entered their final regular-season series needing two wins to clinch a conference championship. They claimed the title with two games to spare. No. 2 UCLA softball (41-4, 19-2 Pac-12) clinched its first outright Pac-12 championship since 2009 – the team won a share of the title in 2019 – after winning the first two games of a four-game series against No. 8 Arizona (36-13, 13-10) over the weekend. The Bruins split the remaining two road contests against the Wildcats after claiming their 11th conference title in program history.