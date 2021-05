Afternoon drive host Jeff Levack is leaving his role at ESPN Radio 104.5 The Team in Albany, New York, the station announced. “After seven years of living my dream doing sports talk here on 104.5 The Team, I’ve been offered a great opportunity,” Levack said in a statement. “While I won’t be on the air every day, I do look forward to continuing my relationship with The Team both on air and in the community.”