First Commonwealth Names Goodwin Senior Mortgage Loan Originator
INDIANA, Pa. – Ron Goodwin has been added to the mortgage loan team at First Commonwealth Bank. His geographic coverage area is Northeastern Ohio. Goodwin has more than 20 years experience in mortgage lending specializing in construction, construction-permanent, purchase, jumbo loans. He joins First Commonwealth Bank after serving in similar roles with Home Savings/Premier Bank, Chase, NVR Mortgage Inc., and First Federal Saving and Loan Association of Lakewood.businessjournaldaily.com