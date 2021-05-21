Premier Bank Names Scroggs Director of Premier Wealth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank has named Jennifer Scroggs senior vice president and director of Premier Wealth. Scroggs has over 15 years of experience achieved through numerous roles within wealth management in addition to a background in law. She most recently served as senior vice president, director of trust/chief trust fiduciary officer for the bank. In her new position, Scroggs will oversee the strategy development and execution for the entire Wealth Management Division. She will be responsible for the overall sales and financial growth, new relationship acquisition and overall profitability of the division.