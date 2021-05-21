newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Premier Bank Names Scroggs Director of Premier Wealth

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank has named Jennifer Scroggs senior vice president and director of Premier Wealth. Scroggs has over 15 years of experience achieved through numerous roles within wealth management in addition to a background in law. She most recently served as senior vice president, director of trust/chief trust fiduciary officer for the bank. In her new position, Scroggs will oversee the strategy development and execution for the entire Wealth Management Division. She will be responsible for the overall sales and financial growth, new relationship acquisition and overall profitability of the division.

businessjournaldaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Senior Vice President#University President#Senior Management#Premier Wealth#The Board For Toledo#The Business Journal#Financial Growth#The Division#Numerous Roles#Strategy#Officer#Secrets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

City plans biggest Covelli principal payment

YOUNGSTOWN — The city plans to pay $1.46 million in principal this year toward the loan it took out in 2005 to fund its portion of the Covelli Centre. It would be the largest amount ever paid by the city toward the facility’s principal. The previous largest amount was $900,000 in both 2019 and 2020.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren G. Harding Students Explore World of Welding

Warren G. Harding High School offers an accredited welding program that provides students with the skills needed to pursue an apprenticeship with an employer after high school. Giving the Mahoning Valley a prepared workforce is the basis of this program, says Harding High School Principal Dante Capers. “I’m excited to...
Youngstown, OHwnewsj.com

Investing in manufacturing innovation

China and our competitors spend billions propping up state-owned enterprises and investing in research and development, monetizing our ideas, and using them to compete against American businesses, while paying their workers less and giving them fewer rights. I want the technologies that will drive the next generation of manufacturing –...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Week in Review: Meijer, Athena Award, Chill-Can and ‘Wild, Wild West’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dessie Szklany, Boardman Meijer store director gave press a tour May 11 of the area’s newest department/grocery store. The store opened May 13. “To see all of this come to life when we walked in the door eight weeks ago and seeing what it is today, it’s awesome. It’s also very humbling,” Szklany said. Click HERE for the story and video.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren Native Brown Named OOGEEP Executive Director

GRANVILLE, Ohio –The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has appointed George Brown, a native of Warren, as its new executive director. The announcement was made this week by David R. Hill, chairman of the OOGEEP operating committee board. Brown has extensive experience in designing and managing successful programs,...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Lit Youngstown seeks Andrews Avenue memories

YOUNGSTOWN — Lit Youngstown, in collaboration with the Youngstown State University Department of Art, is seeking memories from current and past residents on the Andrews Avenue-Logan Avenue corridor for the next installment of the Andrews Avenue Memory Mural. The first segment of the mural focused on downtown Youngstown. Dozens of...
Ohio StateVindy.com

Area’s public workers get more holidays

While government workers typically have more paid holidays off than private industry workers, many county and city employees in the Mahoning Valley are granted more than the average. The state of Ohio guarantees state, township and county employees 10 paid holidays off but allows other types of communities like cities...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

YBI, UTEP Sign Collaborative Agreement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The University of Texas at El Paso will establish a satellite center focused on developing the digital engineering skills of students in area colleges and technical programs as part of a memorandum of understanding between the Youngstown Business Incubator and El Paso Chamber of Commerce. U.S. Rep....
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Post-pandemic plans

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Monday, May 17, 2021, and suddenly it’s two weeks until Memorial Day weekend and the pandemic lifestyle is evolving into many familiar norms. I was out this weekend and saw fewer and fewer masks. But I stopped worrying about that, truthfully....
Ohio StateVindy.com

Government employee holidays in Valley surpass national average

While government workers typically have more paid holidays off than private industry workers, many county and city employees in the Mahoning Valley are granted more than the average. The state of Ohio guarantees state, township and county employees 10 paid holidays off but allows other types of communities like cities...
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Mahoning judge named ATHENA winner

CANFIELD — Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick was named winner of the ATHENA award during the 28th annual event on Thursday. The event is sponsored by The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator. Scholarship recipients for 2021 also were honored at the dinner. Presenting the ATHENA Scholarship...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Years Ago | May 15th

Vindicator file photo / May 15, 1991 | Kerry Collins, a senior at Ursuline High School, shares exercise time with Carry Averback, a resident of Heritage Manor. Ursuline’s seniors had been visiting nursing home residents through their second semester 30 years ago as part of the school’s Christian Service Program.