This Summer's Most Exciting Swimwear Collabs

It’s the age-old question that has the power to either destroy or change your life for the better: Should you get bangs? Recently everyone is hopping on the bandwagon of getting curtain bangs. They are so cute and add a lot of dimension to your face as well as create layers for your hair. Curtain Bangs are self-explanatory: They’re parted down the middle and swept to each side, framing your face like curtains frame a window. The hairstyle comes from the ’60s and ’70s, made popular by stars like Farah Fawcett and Brigette Bardot. Now, a whole new era of celebrities and TikTokers are claiming curtain bangs as their own—and I’m not mad about the hairstyle’s return.