Two were injured following a Saturday evening All Terrain Vehicle crash in Sanilac County’s Delaware Township. According to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, the ATV was traveling on Wetzel Road east of Ruth Road in Deleware Township w hen the driver left the roadway, over-corrected, and caused the vehicle to overturn. The 25 year old Driver from Minden City as well as a 49 year old man and 33 year old woman from Deckerville were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver and female passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment while the male passenger was uninjured. Police say alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be factors in the crash.