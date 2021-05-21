newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Fisker Is Building The Pope A New Ride

By Karl Furlong
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pope Francis will soon be traveling in style - and in silence, too. Not only will the Fisker Ocean be one of the most stylish electric SUVs when it goes into production in November 2022, but a special version of the Ocean will also serve as the transportation for the Pope. A private meeting between Fisker co-founder Henrik Fisker and the Holy See took place at the Vatican recently where it was decided the Ocean will be the first all-electric papal transport yet. And what a change it is from the Pope's fire-breathing Lamborghini Huracan. A vision for this custom Ocean model was presented to a private audience at Vatican City.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Lamborghini#Fisker Co#Ev#Fisker Ocean#Climate Change#All Wheel Drive#Sustainable Materials#Style#Carpets#Production#North America#Inspired Reading#Silence#Recycled Plastic Bottles#Environment#November#Visibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessmacaubusiness.com

Fisker and Taiwan’s Foxconn to build electric cars in US

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn announced Friday it has teamed up with American electric car startup Fisker to build a factory in the United States with a goal to start producing vehicles in late 2023. The companies said in a joint statement that they have signed framework agreements to jointly develop...
CarsStandard Banner

Fisker to Create New Electric Popemobile Based on Ocean SUV

Startup vehicle manufacturer Fisker is taking its electric vehicles to a holy place. The company said today that it will make what it’s calling “the first all-electric papal transport.” In other words, an electric Popemobile. The company announced on Instagram that Fisker’s co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, had a...
ReligionGrist

The pope’s new (electric) whip

It’s Monday, May 24, and the pope is getting a new, electric popemobile. Pope Francis is switching out luxury car interiors for recycled plastic bottle-derived alternatives and carpets made out of ocean plastics — in his new all-electric, battery-powered car. U.S.-based electric car startup Fisker is building the car, and the California company has even designed a custom-made bulletproof top so that the pope can safely wave and greet his disciples as the car cruises along.
Home & Gardenbizjournals

Fisker to make electric vehicle for Pope Francis

Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc. is set to develop an all-electric vehicle for Pope Francis based on its Fisker Ocean SUV. Fisker co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker, during a private audience with Pope Francis on Thursday, presented their vision for the design of an all-electric papal transport. "I got...
BusinessAutoblog

Fisker signs deal with Foxconn to build EVs in U.S. in 2023

DETROIT — Electric car maker Fisker has finalized its vehicle-assembly deal with Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, including plans to open a U.S. plant in 2023, the companies said on Thursday. The plant's location has not been identified, but Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said four states are under consideration, including...
Dearborn, MICAR AND DRIVER

Ride the Lightning: We Ride in Ford's New Electric F-150 Lightning

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup made its debut on Wednesday night in Dearborn, Michigan, but even before President Biden's spin in it on Tuesday, Car and Driver got the opportunity to take a ride and check out the new truck. Here are some early impressions. The first thing...
SocietyWLOX

The popemobile is going green

(CNN) – Pope Francis will have a green choice in his fleet of vehicles in 2022 with a new all-electric popemobile. Electric vehicle maker Fisker had a private meeting at the Vatican Thursday to show its plans to the pontiff. Founder Henrik Fisker said he wanted to develop one because...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Fisker Finalizes Plans To Build EVs In America

Fisker hasn't really been the most successful EV manufacturer ever. The man behind the brand, Henrik Fisker, has had many failures in this endeavor, including recently having to admit defeat over solid-state batteries. But despite many adversities, the man and his company have shown us the Fisker Ocean, which is promised to feature advanced autonomous tech. Fisker has also partnered with Foxconn for its next car, and it's this partnership, called Project PEAR, that we're bringing you news of today. The two firms have signed framework agreements for that new car, with manufacturing to start here in the US from the fourth quarter of 2023 - and there's good news for semiconductors and chipsets too.
BusinessMotorAuthority

Project Pear: Fisker and Foxconn to build sub-$30,000 EV in US

Fisker in February announced it would work with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn to realize an affordable, mass-produced electric vehicle for launch in late 2023. On Thursday, the two companies provided an update on the plans, including confirmation the vehicle, code-named Project Pear, will be built in the United States and have a price tag of less than $30,000, before incentives. A specific site for production is still under evaluation.
Traveleminetra.com

Fisker builds electric popemobile, White House wants Beast EV

After a secret meeting with Pope Francis, Fisker is reportedly trying to develop an electric popemobile. This is the word the Vatican has asked everyone to stop using repeatedly.The vehicle should be a significantly modified version of the brand as it arrives next year Future Electric Ocean Crossover.. Pope Francis...
Economyaftermarketnews.com

Fisker To Provide Vehicles For EV Car-Subscription Service

Fisker Inc. has announced a partnership with Onto, the UK-based all-inclusive electric car subscription service for private and business users. The agreement, the first multi-vehicle reservation for Fisker in the UK market, supports the delivery of up to 700 vehicles in 2023. Onto will not only be Fisker’s first customer in the UK, but also the exclusive rental/subscription partner for 2023.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Claims The 1,020-HP Model S Plaid Will Arrive Very Soon

Tesla rarely introduces major physical or mechanical upgrades to its vehicles, instead opting to improving existing vehicles using over-the-air software updates. This year, though, Tesla will introduce a significantly facelifted Model S sedan with exterior, interior, and powertrain changes. The long-anticipated 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid will arrive as the new flagship model with an even more impressive Plaid+ model to follow. Tesla initially promised deliveries in February 2021 but was forced to push back the date due to production delays.
HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rocket-powered 'flying' Tesla Roadster too quick for your health?

The Tesla Roadster may be the first car that requires a health screening before you drive it. Elon Musk has reconfirmed on Twitter his claim that the two-door sports car will be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds, which is less than half the time it takes the world's quickest production cars to reach that speed today and would make it nearly as quick as a Top Fuel dragster.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Working On New RS4 With Hybrid Power

The competent Audi A4 lineup is going to look very different in a few years as the brand transitions to fully electric powertrains. However, the next-generation A4 that is due in 2023 won't immediately ditch combustion power - at least not at the lower end of the lineup. Autocar has shed some more light on what to expect from the sixth generation of Audi's BMW 3 Series fighter. The range will use two different platforms depending on whether the specific model is a hybrid or a pure battery-electric. Right at the top, a new RS variant with all-wheel drive won't use a combustion engine at all.
Businessgroundalerts.com

Foxconn, Fisker join forces to build sub-USD 30,000 EVs by late 2023

Electric car maker Fisker Inc. has reportedly signed an agreement with Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. to produce EVs, with plans to start production in the U.S. by the end of 2023. Sources with knowledge of the matter stated the vehicle would trade under the Fisker brand name in India, China, Europe, and North America.
BusinessIndustrial Distribution

Fisker Gets Order for 700 Vehicles

On May 18, Fisker announced a new partnership with U.K.-based electric car subscription service Onto. The agreement calls for up to 700 vehicles to be delivered in 2023 and marks Fisker's first multi-vehicle reservation in the U.K. Onto will receive Fisker's Ocean electric SUV, which starts at $37,499 and includes...
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs. Rivian R1T: Electric Truck Wars

After letting President Biden go for a spin, Ford has just unveiled its all-new and first-ever electric truck, the F-150 Lightning. Of course, this vehicle comes as a response to the work of companies like Tesla with its Cybertruck, Lordstown Motors with its Endurance, and Rivian with its R1T. None of these vehicles are similarly sized to the new Ford truck (they're all bigger), nor do they have similar pricing, but of these three alternatives, the Rivian R1T is the one that seems most likely to debut first. But can it compete with a legacy automaker like Blue Oval? Can Ford get the electric truck formula right on the first go? Let's see.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Most Affordable EV Comes Into Focus

BMW's electrification plans are getting exciting. The German automaker recently revealed US specifications for its upcoming i4 Gran Coupe and iX Sports Activity Vehicle, but even more intriguing news is yet to come. BMW is rumored to be working on an all-electric version of its popular M2 Coupe, dubbed the iM2. This EV sports car is rumored to produce over 1,300 horsepower, making it one of the most anticipated vehicles in BMW's future portfolio. Judging by a recent trademark filing from BMW, the iM2 will be joined by a more affordable model.