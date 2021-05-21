Fisker Is Building The Pope A New Ride
Pope Francis will soon be traveling in style - and in silence, too. Not only will the Fisker Ocean be one of the most stylish electric SUVs when it goes into production in November 2022, but a special version of the Ocean will also serve as the transportation for the Pope. A private meeting between Fisker co-founder Henrik Fisker and the Holy See took place at the Vatican recently where it was decided the Ocean will be the first all-electric papal transport yet. And what a change it is from the Pope's fire-breathing Lamborghini Huracan. A vision for this custom Ocean model was presented to a private audience at Vatican City.carbuzz.com