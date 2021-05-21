AAPI Personal Finance Trendsetters to Follow

As — at least in countries, such as the U.S. and the U.K., that have made significant progress with vaccination — organizations take the first tentative steps towards a return to work, debate is raging over how far the process should go. Unsurprisingly, leaders of some well-known investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, have come out fighting, insisting that being in the office is vital for the type of work that they do. But others, including businesses that would be assumed to be similarly hard-driving, such as big law firms and consultancies, are being more circumspect. Having seen no drop in productivity in the past year or so, they are not just suggesting that employees need not be in the office more than 50% of the time, but even countenancing some staff being able to move to locations that would envisage them making the commute even less frequently.