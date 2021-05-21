AAPI Personal Finance Trendsetters to Follow

It’s time to get your money right, sis! Financial literacy gives you the knowledge to make educated decisions regarding your finances. The same way one gains information on a topic they enjoy or a subject in school, financial literacy can give you the confidence to discuss your finances and empower you to make changes to better your financial health. You can’t grow what you don’t know and this includes your money. There are several components to financial literacy including—income, spending, saving and investing, borrowing, budgeting, taxation, and financial management. Understanding these elements of financial literacy will help you manage your money better and provide you with good financial well being. Many people are often afraid to take a look at their finances; however, by understanding finances, knowing your financial standing, writing down your goals, and taking action to improve your financial health, you will be equipped to take control of your financial life.