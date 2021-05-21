What’s Gay In Gaming?

Does former PlayStation exclusive Erica take its place in the PC FMV pantheon? The Finger Guns review. One of my favourite developments in games over the last decade has been the renaissance of the full motion video – or FMV – game. Whereas the limitations of the hardware available during the genre’s heyday in the 1990s meant that the games were either overly simple or lacking in production values (or, in most cases, both), the 2010s and early 2020s have generally seen delivery of a much higher quality product overall – stories are better, acting is much less cheesy and production values in some cases are rivalling those you see on television.