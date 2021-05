Brexit tensions and Northern Ireland's troubles past and present are set to dominate discussions between Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Friday.The pair of leaders are set to meet at the Prime Minister's Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire for a long-arranged meeting.Mr Johnson has been hit by criticism this week over his response to an inquest finding that 10 people shot dead by the British army in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in 1971 were "entirely innocent". No.10's original claim that the prime minister had apologised on behalf of the British state in a phone call with...