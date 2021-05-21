newsbreak-logo
NEZ Claims His Place in the Chicago House Canon with Midnight Music

By Jade Gomez
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

In 1987, Chuck Roberts was called into a recording studio in Chicago to deliver a short sermon on house music for Rhythm Controll's "My House," a record that became synonymous with a genre. In the beginning, there was Jack, and Jack had a groove. And from this groove came the...

