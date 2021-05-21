NEZ Claims His Place in the Chicago House Canon with Midnight Music

KWESI ARTHUR – WINNING FT. VIC MENSA [GROUND UP CHALE]. Following his feature on one of the most notable underground tracks of the year in Yaw Tog’s “Sore” Remix feat. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur has been steadily turning up the heat on his output all year. The Ghanian superstar teamed up with Chicago rap royalty Vic Mensa for a killer new single called “Winning“. A lilting guitar instrumental building to an explosive, rugged chorus allows the two artists maximum bragging rights, delivering uncut Drill vibes that are sure to resonate at street level from Tema in Ghana to Chicago’s South Side. With his debut full-length project on the horizon, mark Kwesi as one of Ghana’s most thrilling new voices set for international relevance in 2021.