NEZ Claims His Place in the Chicago House Canon with Midnight Music

There could be few summer pleasures better than seeing an epic fireworks display in downtown Chicago over Lake Michigan?. But to have a great view you either have to a) own a condo on the Gold Coast or b) fight hideous traffic. That Gold Coast lakeview condo isn't going to happen for you or I in this lifetime. And it will feel like a lifetime and a half to get out of town after a summer fireworks show. So is the best solution to see a Chicago 4th of July display actually across the lake in Michigan?