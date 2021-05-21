newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Cheney primary challenger says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

By Dareh Gregorian
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state senator in Wyoming who's running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and four others in a Republican primary acknowledged he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, vowing not to end his campaign for Congress. It was a disclosure he said he was forced to make because of...

U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Don't Cry for Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney caught Republican hell for doing one good thing. The Wyoming representative earlier this month was ousted from her perch in the party’s leadership for daring to suggest the election was not rigged against former President Trump. In the weeks leading up to the vote to strip her of her standing as the third-most-powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, Cheney was attacked by her former allies, from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying he’d “lost confidence” in her during a hot-mic moment on Fox News, to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) flying to Wyoming to hold an anti-Cheney rally in front of her own constituents. (This was before news broke that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sex-trafficking a 17-year-old.)
Casper, WYSheridan Press

Bouchard announces he impregnated, married girl as teen

CASPER — U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard had a relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, he told the Casper Star-Tribune late Thursday, hours after he disclosed the relationship in a Facebook Live video to his supporters. Bouchard, who did not specify the girl’s age in...
PoliticsBoston Herald

Robbins: Liz Cheney, profile in courage, stands out among GOP

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Marty Baron summarized the socio-political virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. “We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined,” said Baron. “Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal.”
Congress & Courtsnewsandguts.com

AXIOS: Rep. Liz Cheney Is Giving “A Sign That She’ll Be No Hero To The Resistance”

While it is admirable that Rep. Liz Cheney hasn’t backed down from her position that Donald Trump is “unfit” and “should “never again can be anywhere close to the Oval Office,” it’s also important to note that her loyalty still lies with the Republican Party. That was made clear during an interview with AXIOS’s Jonathan Swan, as the Wyoming congresswoman seemed to support some of the restrictive voting bills being passed:
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Cheney makes clear she won't be a Democratic ally on voting rights

On the surface, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appears eager to restore her party's commitment to democracy. Before and after her ouster from the House Republican leadership, the Wyoming congresswoman denounced Donald Trump's Big Lie, condemned the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot, and pleaded with her GOP colleagues to honor the rule of law and the integrity of the U.S. system of government.
U.S. Politicshighlandernews.org

The removal of Liz Cheney galvanizes the GOP’s Trumpist loyalties

The past few years have reshaped the political arena for decades to come. Not only is this a result of just the pandemic, but also of the Trump administration and the divide that has been created in the country. However, no divide seems to be starker than the one brewing in the Republican Party as members clash over opinions regarding the former president. Headlines were made when prominent Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives as a result of her speaking out against former President Donald Trump and his false accusations of election fraud. Her removal shows that a majority of Republican leadership still back the former president, and this reflects on the future of the GOP for years to come.
Wyoming StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as "like the Romeo and Juliet" story and saying it was coming to light because of "dirty politics."
Congress & CourtsAntelope Valley Press

There’s fake outrage over Cheney ‘ouster’

House Republican leadership removed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership position, a position her indignant liberal defenders likely did not even know existed until days ago. Cheney became Republican roadkill when she not only voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump but also became a vocal critic of his alleged...
Wyoming StateComplex

GOP House Candidate in Wyoming Says He Impregnated 14-Year-Old When He Was 18, Compares It to Romeo and Juliet

A U.S. House candidate currently serving in Wyoming’s state Senate has confessed to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Anthony Bouchard, who is challenging Republican Liz Cheney for her House seat, first revealed this piece of his past in a Facebook Live video Thursday. He acknowledged the incident Friday in an interview with Casper Star-Tribune.