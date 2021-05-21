newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

How to enter Oregon’s $1 million vaccination lottery

By The Oregonian/OregonLive.com
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. A: All residents 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 should be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery, which will be held on June 28. One caveat: Oregon officials say a vaccination must be “added to the vaccine database” no later than June 27, so just in case there’s a data entry slowdown, it would be wise to get vaccinated at least a few days before then. If you are an Oregon resident and have already received one or both shots, and are over 18, you will be entered automatically.

www.oregonlive.com
View All 160 Commentsarrow_down
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#State Officials#Health Officials#Federal Officials#Veterans Affairs#Oregon Lottery Rules#Lottery Officials#Friday Lottery Prizes#Oregon Winners#Oregon Residents#Oregon Officials#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinated Residents#Vaccinations#Younger Oregonians#Children Ages#Gambling#Federal Sites#State Figures#Multnomah County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Want to grow melons in western Oregon? Choose varieties carefully

CORVALLIS – Growing melons takes some effort in western Oregon, but with the right methods it can end in sweet success. With a warmer, drier climate, eastern Oregon is well set up for cultivating melons. Western Oregon isn’t as hospitable, but you can accomplish a crop by choosing the right variety and following tips from Heidi Noordijk, metro small farms outreach coordinator for Oregon State University Extension Service.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
The Oregonian

Wolf lovers fear worst after OR-93′s radio collar goes dark

SAN FRANCISCO — An adventurous young gray wolf that crossed into California from Oregon has not been documented since early April, spurring speculation that he may be dead. Wildlife officials who track OR-93 through his radio collar said he stopped emitting “pings” April 5 in San Luis Obispo County, which is roughly midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. But officials also have not picked up a “mortality signal” from the 2-year-old’s collar, which indicates when a wolf has not moved for at least eight hours, the Los Angeles Times reported over the weekend.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless housing is only one step

Homelessness and drug addiction have plagued the streets of many Oregon cities. While there is no easy fix, there are steps our government and our communities can take to create change. The May 6 article “70-bed addiction recovery housing to open in East Portland” details a new transitional housing program for the homeless in Portland.
ElectionsPosted by
The Oregonian

Postmarks would count for ballot deadline under bill approved by Oregon House

Oregon voters could mail their ballots as late as Election Day and still have them count, under a bill approved Monday in the House. Since Oregonians were first given the option to vote by mail in local elections in the 1980s, and as elections transitioned entirely to the new system through the ’90s, the deadline to get a ballot to the county elections office have it counted has always been 8 p.m. on Election Night. Ballots that arrive by mail after that deadline aren’t added to the tally.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...