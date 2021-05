Darius Rucker‘s new song “My Masterpiece” was inspired by one of his co-writers after he heard Darius during a radio interview, ““I was having a writing session with the same guys I wrote ‘Beers and Sunshine’ with, and they were talking about just, well, I think it was John (Harding) that said he heard me on a radio station talking about what I was doing during COVID. I said I was trying to learn to play piano and they asked if I could play, and I said, ‘I can’t play like Ray Charles.’ And that just stuck in his head and that was the idea that he had. And we went in, and it was another one of those songs that really, with when you think about all of the great masterpieces in the world, it was great to write that song and come up with another song that I love.”