Sports Illustrated Reports: Deshaun Watson, Power & Consent

This is about, Sports Illustrated notes, "a star quarterback with a sparkling reputation and enormous power, an industry relegated to the hidden corners of the sports world, misleading and imprecise information shared with the public, and a long overdue conversation about consent. ...

"Here’s what you need to know to understand the Deshaun Watson cases.''

SI's Jenny Vrentas, Greg Bishop and Gary Gramling have written an SI "Daily Cover'' story that includes a series of reviewed message exchanges - with or about embattled Houston Texans QB Watson - and have also spoken with five more therapists who worked on or was in contact with him.

The Watson case now includes almost two dozen accusers who charge him with sexual assault and other misdeeds. While attorneys on both sides of the case continue to work in ways designed to not only support their clients but also to influence public opinion - Watson and his side have denied all charges - the Texans and Watson exist in limbo ... in football and more, as the courts, the law-enforcement system and the NFL itself will all be making judgments on Watson.

SI's examination is about the accusations but also about massage therapy, as it writes, "an industry that operates in the hidden corners,'' and also works to correct and clarify "info that is imprecise or out-of-context'' while also hoping to fuel "a long overdue conversation about consent.''

This new SI story is about how 22 women and Deshaun Watson arrived here. It's what you haven’t heard - but need to understand - about the Deshaun Watson cases. Again, read the entire piece here.