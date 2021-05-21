Livestream: Allen County-Scottsville vs Greenwood Baseball

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Butler; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hart; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren. * Through late tonight * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and again later this evening across the watch area. 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall is expected over areas that have already seen recent heavy rainfall.