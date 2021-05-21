newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, KY

Livestream: Allen County-Scottsville vs Greenwood Baseball

By Brett Alper
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville travels down to Greenwood in this 4th region matchup at 6 PM. As the regular season winds down, the Gators and Patriots look to gain some momentum heading into District tournaments next week. Greenwood is currently 18-12. The Patriots are 6-14 Livestream both...

www.wbko.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
County
Allen County, KY
City
Greenwood, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Ky#Gators#Wbko#District Tournaments#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Warren County, KYBowling Green Daily News

McReynolds shines in ACS win

Allen County-Scottsville senior outfielder Jae McReynolds capped off a huge day by scoring the game-winning run in Monday’s 6-5 home win over Warren East. McReynolds had already tallied an impressive game to that point, with a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. Scoring the game-winner off a passed ball to cap the Lady Patriots’ rally was a perfect ending.
Allen County, KYk105.com

Cougars split a pair over the weekend

The Cougar baseball team split a pair of games on Saturday, losing 5-0 to the Nelson County Cardinals, then beating Allen County-Scottsville Patriots by the run-rule, 13-3 in six innings. NELSON COUNTY. The Cougars stranded ten base runners in this frustrating loss. They put runners at second and third with...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Butler; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hart; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren. * Through late tonight * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and again later this evening across the watch area. 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall is expected over areas that have already seen recent heavy rainfall.