Former Oakland A’s outfielder Josh Reddick back in majors

Cover picture for the articleOct 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) makes a home run robbing catch against the wall on a ball hit by Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) during the fourth inning during game four of the 2020 ALDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports.

MLBlastwordonsports.com

Josh Reddick Ready to Help the Arizona Diamondbacks “Win Ballgames”

Josh Reddick Ready to Help the Arizona Diamondbacks “Win Ballgames”. Thursday night in Dodger Stadium, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have a new right fielder. He is a Gold Glover and World Series champion — Josh Reddick. Earlier Thursday, the Diamondbacks called him up from the Triple-A Reno Aces, where he hit .304 in 11 games. He will play right field and bat fifth Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBMLB

D-backs call up Reddick, DFA López

Ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Dodgers, the D-backs announced that they selected the contract of outfielder Josh Reddick, adding him to the 40-man roster and designating pitcher Yoan López for assignment. Reddick, a 12-year veteran, signed with the D-backs in mid-April and was stationed at Triple-A Reno where...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick not in Diamondbacks' lineup on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reddick will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Rojas starting in right field. Nick Ahmed will enter the lineup at shortstop and bat seventh versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Giants.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick hitting sixth in Arizona's Wednesday lineup against Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Reddick will operate right field after Josh Rojas was moved to second base and Andrew Young was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Reddick to score 6.6...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks select OF Josh Reddick, DFA Yoan Lopez

The Diamondbacks announced they’ve selected the contract of outfielder Josh Reddick. To create active and 40-man roster space, the team designated reliever Yoan López for assignment. Reddick, 34, will now appear in the majors for the thirteenth consecutive season. Signed by the Astros to a four-year, $52M free agent contract...
MLBchatsports.com

Video: Dodgers Organist Shades Josh Reddick with 'I Saw the Sign' During At-bat

Opposing teams may never let members of the 2017 Houston Astros hear the end of it after they were found guilty of electronic sign-stealing during their World Series–winning campaign. The latest example occurred Thursday, when Los Angeles Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle played Ace of Base's "The Sign" during ex-Astros and...
MLBPosted by
12up

Dodgers trolling Josh Reddick was absolute gold

The trolling of the Houston Astros cheating their way to a World Series win in 2017 surely isn't going to be ending soon. We were all reminded of that on Thursday night in the showdown between Los Angeles and Arizona. Former Astro Josh Reddick is now suiting up for the...
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Dodgers trolled Josh Reddick so hard with Ace of Base song

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans were all over Josh Reddick on Thursday night. Reddick’s contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning he played for the team against the Dodgers on Thursday. The timing was great. See, Reddick was part of the 2017 Houston Astros who beat the...
MLBFanSided

Josh Reddick is back in the big leagues

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick for the first time in 2021 for a debut against the Dodgers. Josh Reddick’s major league career isn’t done yet. The 34-year-old right fielder will make his debut with the Diamondbacks after being called up from the minors. Reddick...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Oakland A’s 'really close' to 85% vaccination threshold

The Oakland A’s are “really close” to the 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold required by MLB to relax certain health and safety protocols for Tier 1 individuals. “I don’t know what the actual number is, but we’re hoping to get there,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Based on where we are, I would hope that’s the case at some point in time. We’re somewhere around 80% at some point.”
MLBchatsports.com

Three possible relocation targets for the Oakland A’s

Feb 23, 2018; Mesa, AZ, USA; A general view of a logo on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. The Oakland A’s have been the one team to stay. Both the Golden...
MLBdmagazine.com

Let’s Bring the (Soon to Be Former) Oakland A’s to Downtown Dallas

Yesterday, the Oakland A’s announced that they will start exploring relocating to a new city, with the blessing of Major League Baseball. Today, coincidentally (or maybe not???), I am wearing a baseball cap. It is a Mavericks cap, but still. In any event, that means I am in the right headspace [broad wink to camera] to make this argument:
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Keibert Ruiz: Back in majors

Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 22-year-old was sent down Monday but will rejoin the Dodgers with Corey Seager (hand) landing on the injured list. Ruiz doesn't figure to see much action with Will Smith and Austin Barnes still healthy.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Will The Oakland A’s Call Buffalo Home Soon?

Major League Baseball team the Oakland A's may be looking for a new city to play in if the local government doesn't approve their new stadium. Before you say "it would never happen," a year and a half ago, would you have ever imagined seeing what we are right now? Not just socially and with the pandemic, but the Bisons are playing in another state and city and the Toronto Blue Jays have taken over the stadium in downtown. So much in fact that they even changed the locker room area, the outfield and the location of the dugouts and new lighting for the field! Buffalo is MLB ready. The only drawback? The weather. We simply don't have great weather early in the spring when MLB starts to play. As for a fan base? At least right now, there is a new excitement for baseball in Buffalo. It just might be the right time for a change!
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell back in Nationals' lineup Thursday afternoon

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell will start in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will bat sixth and return to first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman. He is slashing just .133/.198/.289 through 91 plate appearances this season. Kyle Schwarber and Starlin Castro will bat cleanup and fifth, respectively, on Thursday afternoon.
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s welcome Chad Pinder back to roster

OAKLAND, CA - April 1: Chad Pinder #4 of the Oakland Athletics fields during the game against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum on April 1, 2021 in Oakland, California. The Astros defeated the Athletics 8-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images) The Oakland A’s have been waiting somewhat impatiently...