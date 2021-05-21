Former Oakland A’s outfielder Josh Reddick back in majors

Major League Baseball team the Oakland A's may be looking for a new city to play in if the local government doesn't approve their new stadium. Before you say "it would never happen," a year and a half ago, would you have ever imagined seeing what we are right now? Not just socially and with the pandemic, but the Bisons are playing in another state and city and the Toronto Blue Jays have taken over the stadium in downtown. So much in fact that they even changed the locker room area, the outfield and the location of the dugouts and new lighting for the field! Buffalo is MLB ready. The only drawback? The weather. We simply don't have great weather early in the spring when MLB starts to play. As for a fan base? At least right now, there is a new excitement for baseball in Buffalo. It just might be the right time for a change!