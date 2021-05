Is there a way to back iCloud up? Say in dropbox or another service?. I want to say that all—or at least nearly all—data that you have stored in iCloud is also stored locally on your various devices. It’s not impossible that you could end up with some data only in iCloud (particularly if you turned off local copies of photos for iCloud Photos on all your devices), but in general, your local Time Machine, duplicate, and Internet backups should include all that data.