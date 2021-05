American Airlines and JetBlue have expanded reciprocal loyalty program accrual to cover most flights between the two carriers. Members of each carrier's programs already were able to earn points on codeshare flights via the carriers' Northeast Alliance, but as of Wednesday, JetBlue TrueBlue members can earn points on any American Airlines-operated flight globally. American's AAdvantage members similarly can earn miles on all JetBlue flights, though that will not include JetBlue's service to London when it starts later this year.