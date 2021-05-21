newsbreak-logo
MLB

Alonso to IL with hand sprain; Díaz recalled

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe injuries continue to pile up for the Mets, who placed first baseman Pete Alonso on the 10-day injured list with a right hand sprain and right-hander Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL with lower back pain on Friday. The Mets currently have 16 players on the injured list. The...

www.mlb.com
