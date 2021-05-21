newsbreak-logo
California grandmother arrested for drunk driving with toddler on lap, vodka in car

By Nexstar Media Wire
foxlexington.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa, California, arrested a woman on Thursday who was intoxicated while driving with her grandchild on her lap. The Santa Rosa Police Department says around 4 p.m., concerned citizens reported a woman driving an SUV in the area of Hoen Avenue with a toddler on her lap.

foxlexington.com
