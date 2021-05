Maryland’s economy added 3,800 jobs in April and the state’s unemployment rate remained at 6.2%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. By contrast, Maryland added 13,100 jobs in March. The national unemployment rate is at 6.1%. The unemployment rate does not include those who no longer are […] The post Maryland Adds 3,800 Jobs In April; Unemployment Stays At 6.2%: Labor Report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.