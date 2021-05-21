newsbreak-logo
New organization supports those who have served

A group of area community members recently formed a new non-profit organization with the goal of providing support for those who have served our communities such as corrections officers, military members, police and dispatch fire and rescue, and emergency medical services as well as their family members. The organization is called Life After Service or LAS for short and is operating currently out of Appleton and serving the counties surrounding including Chippewa.

