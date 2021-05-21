Magnolia man flown out after motorcycle wreck Thursday

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 3.45%. Deaths: We are sad to report 5 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 423 deaths resulting in a 1.93% mortality rate (about 1 in 52) among known cases. This compares with a 1.46% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.78% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.