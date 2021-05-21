Magnolia man flown out after motorcycle wreck Thursday

CountyActive CasesHospitalizedSelf-IsolationReleasedDeath(s)TotalPer 10KTotal GainNew Case Gain. 1. Adair31.002.0029.001,798.0052.001,881.00979.595.005.00. 2. Casey31.001.0030.001,395.0037.001,463.00905.385.005.00. 3. Clinton1.001.000.001,417.0032.001,450.001,419.060.000.00. 4. Cumberland1.000.001.00669.0012.00682.001,031.151.001.00. 5. Green5.000.005.001,194.0017.001,216.001,111.420.000.00. 6. McCreary15.004.0011.001,945.0031.001,991.001,155.484.004.00. 7. Pulaski55.001.0054.006,252.00107.006,414.00987.0914.0014.00. 8. Russell14.000.0014.001,824.0043.001,881.001,049.493.003.00. 9. Taylor27.001.0026.003,013.0048.003,088.001,198.342.002.00. 10. Wayne6.000.006.002,148.0050.002,204.001,083.950.000.00. 11. District186.0010.00176.0021,655.00429.0022,270.001,063.6734.0034.00. Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 3.04%. Deaths: We regret we must report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 429...