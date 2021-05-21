newsbreak-logo
Magnolia man flown out after motorcycle wreck Thursday

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell County EMS and local law enforcement responded to East Steve Wariner Drive Thursday at around 8:45 p.m. following a motorcycle accident. Bronson W. Gadberry, age 45 of Magnolia, was flown from the scene of the accident and was reported to be in stable condition on Friday. Sgt. Matt Parrish...

lakercountry.com
