Elon Police Department 2020 Annual Report

The Elon Police Department released their 2020 Annual Report. This report provides comprehensive information regarding the department and the challenges they faced in 2020. This is the first annual report for the department. The report is part of Chief Blackwelder’s plan to provide more transparency about the department. “We love our community and want them to better understand what we do, who we are, and how we work.” says Chief Blackwelder. The report can be downloaded at the link below, found on the documents page of the Elon Police Department, and hard copies are available in the lobby of Town Hall and at the Elon Police Department.