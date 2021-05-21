newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elon, NC

Elon Police Department 2020 Annual Report

townofelon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elon Police Department released their 2020 Annual Report. This report provides comprehensive information regarding the department and the challenges they faced in 2020. This is the first annual report for the department. The report is part of Chief Blackwelder’s plan to provide more transparency about the department. “We love our community and want them to better understand what we do, who we are, and how we work.” says Chief Blackwelder. The report can be downloaded at the link below, found on the documents page of the Elon Police Department, and hard copies are available in the lobby of Town Hall and at the Elon Police Department.

www.townofelon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elon, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Annual Report#Comprehensive Information#Chief Blackwelder#Town Hall#Community#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

Floor damage in the Station at Mill Point

Correction: The floor in Mill Point Building 471 had structural damage. A previous headline said the floor collapsed, rather than had structural damage. Elon News Network regrets this error. Residents in Building 471 at the Station at Mill Point are evacuating today after a second-floor apartment sustained structural damage to...
Graham, NCTimes-News

Graham demonstrator pleads guilty, denies wrongdoing

Justice moved slowly again Wednesday with just one of the cases against a 2020 Graham protester resolved. David Eli Baghdadi, 44, of Hot Springs, N.C., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting a public officer at the Oct. 31 “I am Change” march, and granted a prayer for judgement continued, meaning there was no sentence, but he did have to pay $180 in court costs.
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

Town of Elon hears from community on anti-discrimination ordinance

Elon resident Eleanor Ketcham sat on the steps of town hall, holding a sign with phrases like “Love is love” and “Kindness is everything.” Not long after she sat down, she was joined by Elon resident Katherine Floyd. The two 92-year-old women sat side by side outside the town of Elon Board of Aldermen’s May meeting, waiting to listen to other residents speak in support of an anti-discrimination ordinance in Elon.
Alamance County, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Male arrested for indecent liberties with a child

On April 12, 2021, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a minor who was believed to have been exploited by an Alamance County resident. After receiving this report, members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated...
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Why did some in Burlington experience power outages Wednesday morning?

A car hitting a utility pole caused a power outage in Burlington Wednesday morning, police said. Before 6:30 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on South Mebane Street collided with a second vehicle. After the collision, the first vehicle hit a utility pole, which broke the pole in half, police said. The broken utility pole caused outages on Mebane Street, Fisher Street, Church Street and Webb Avenue on Wednesday. Power to all but two customers had been restored by 10:30 a.m., according to a Duke Energy online outage map.
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

Town of Elon plans to keep current mass gathering limitations in place until graduation

Town of Elon Board of Aldermen members at the May regular session. At the May regular session, Mayor Jerry Tolley declared the town of Elon will keep its current mass gathering limits in place until after Elon University graduation on May 21. The Board of Aldermen also approved phase one of the East Haggard Corridor Study, reviewed the budget for fiscal year 2021 and heard from community members who spoke in support of adopting an anti-discrimination ordinance within the town.
Mebane, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Mebane adopts Mighty Mousers program to humanely deal with city's feral cat population

If feral cats have been causing trouble around your home or business, Burlington Animal Services (BAS) offers an effective and humane solution for invasive felines. During their May 3 meeting, the Mebane City Council agreed to adopt the BAS Mighty Mousers program, which focuses on solving Alamance County’s feral cat population and the nuisances they create humanely through the spay/neuter, vaccination and return approach.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Alamance gas stations running out of fuel during pipeline shutdown

Note: This is a developing story, Please check back for more information throughout the day. Alamance County residents are finding several gas stations out of fuel this week as much of the East Coast experiences a gas shortage due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline, which runs...
Alamance County, NCYes Weekly

Alamance County Anti-Confederate Billboard Asks Residents to Choose Love Over Hate

GRAHAM, N.C. – The Southern Poverty Law Center raised a new billboard in support of the North Carolina Commission on Racial & Ethnic Disparities (NC CRED), which supports groups like Alamance Alliance 4 Justice, the Alamance County NAACP, Down Home NC, Engage Alamance, Justice for the Next Generation and Occupy Graham, in their ongoing efforts to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Alamance County courthouse.
Elon, NCtownofelon.com

National Police Memorial Week May 9 – 15

On April 13, 2021, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen issued a proclamation honoring the service of the law enforcement professionals that have served and those currently serving the Town of Elon. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Police Memorial Week is May 9th through May 15th.