COLUMBUS, Ohio — What are your odds of winning Ohio's first Vax-A-Million $1 million drawing this week? About one in 2.76 million. At a press briefing to address the state's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Monday, DeWine touted the success of the Vax-A-Million program, in which Ohio will hold five weekly $1 million lotteries for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. In doing so, DeWine revealed that to this point, 2,758,470 of the 5.17 million Ohioans who have begun the process of receiving the vaccine have opted into the lottery and will be eligible for its first drawing this week.