newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Weight training for women classes offered

montenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Kyle Goslee’s driving factors in creating a weight training program to offer through Montevideo Community Education was the desire to educate women on a health journey about how weight training plays a key role in burning fat. He decided to aim the program at women specifically because he felt that women could find themselves intimidated in the weight room. “A lot of people think it’s just cardio, cardio, cardio and now you’re starting to see a lot of women get out there in weight lifting and that’s awesome,” Goslee says. “Once you put muscle on, you’ll actually increase your BMR which is your basal metabolic rate that burns calories when you’re at rest.”

www.montenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Montevideo, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Training#Interval Training#Weight Lifting#Strength Training#Weight Room#Muscle Strength#Mental Strength#Fat People#Bmr#The High School#Women Sessions#Women Class#Regular Circuit Training#Routines#Conditioning Clinics#High Intensity Interval#Beginner#Metabolic Rate#Burns Calories#Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Workouts
Related
Montevideo, MNmontenews.com

Community Ed offers virtual cooking classes for summer

When the COVID-19 lockdown began last Spring, many adult community educators scrambled to come up with innovative ways to continue offering classes, turning to live online classes as a way to continue educating. Tess Georgakopoulos was one of those educators whose on-site cooking classes were canceled. “Feeling the need to support and reach out to the community in some way to perhaps offer a little ‘fun’ in the midst of all that was going on, I approached our local school district and asked how they would feel about trying virtual-live cooking classes. Having known me for some time, I am very thankful to say that they were very excited to agree to give it a try,” she says.
Montevideo, MNmontenews.com

Wildwood Montessori School plans for move to new facility this summer

The Montevideo Economic Development Administration (EDA) met last week, hearing a request from Wildwood Montessori School for financial assistance with the school's plans to expand. Wildwood Montessori School, founded three years ago, is currently operated in a home on South 5th Street, known locally as the old Hunt Mansion. The school currently serves thirteen students, and for the last two years, the board has been discussing whether to remodel the house currently serving the students or move to a new location. It was decided that a move was the best option, and so the board approached Jim Zenk and Pam Baukol about the idea of using the property they own in the East Acres complex that was previously a dental office. The couple agreed and set about doing the work to gut and entirely remodel the facility to the school’s required specifications, adding an infant room, toddler room, and preschool room to meet state guidelines required for Wildwood Montessori to become a center. The move and expansion include a need for additional licensing to be able to accommodate 42 children. “There are many regulations in terms of the space and health department regulations with the kitchen so it was a big ask of the Zenk and Baukol families for this build out and they graciously came forward,” says Wildwood Montessori board member Patrick Moore. The school signed the lease and took possession of the building last month.