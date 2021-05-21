Weight training for women classes offered
One of Kyle Goslee’s driving factors in creating a weight training program to offer through Montevideo Community Education was the desire to educate women on a health journey about how weight training plays a key role in burning fat. He decided to aim the program at women specifically because he felt that women could find themselves intimidated in the weight room. “A lot of people think it’s just cardio, cardio, cardio and now you’re starting to see a lot of women get out there in weight lifting and that’s awesome,” Goslee says. “Once you put muscle on, you’ll actually increase your BMR which is your basal metabolic rate that burns calories when you’re at rest.”www.montenews.com