Weight training for women classes offered

The Montevideo Economic Development Administration (EDA) met last week, hearing a request from Wildwood Montessori School for financial assistance with the school's plans to expand. Wildwood Montessori School, founded three years ago, is currently operated in a home on South 5th Street, known locally as the old Hunt Mansion. The school currently serves thirteen students, and for the last two years, the board has been discussing whether to remodel the house currently serving the students or move to a new location. It was decided that a move was the best option, and so the board approached Jim Zenk and Pam Baukol about the idea of using the property they own in the East Acres complex that was previously a dental office. The couple agreed and set about doing the work to gut and entirely remodel the facility to the school’s required specifications, adding an infant room, toddler room, and preschool room to meet state guidelines required for Wildwood Montessori to become a center. The move and expansion include a need for additional licensing to be able to accommodate 42 children. “There are many regulations in terms of the space and health department regulations with the kitchen so it was a big ask of the Zenk and Baukol families for this build out and they graciously came forward,” says Wildwood Montessori board member Patrick Moore. The school signed the lease and took possession of the building last month.