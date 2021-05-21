Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the most conservative Republicans in Congress based on her actual voting record, recently lost her leadership role in Congress. She was removed by fellow Republicans because she chose to be truthful and tell the American people the 2020 presidential election was not "stolen." She also reminded everyone that former president Trump incited a violent riot to overturn those election results by force that resulted in the deaths of several people ... something Republican leaders continue to downplay. Thus far, she is the only Republican in Congress to display enough personal integrity and courage to publicly stand by the truth, even if it negatively impacts her political career. Take note: This is what an honest legislator in Congress looks like.