Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand

By Editor
Plumas County News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet us pretend we are at Gettysburg in 1863 and Liz Cheney was leading the attack on Little Round Top. She begins to charge up the hill facing a Union fusillade, then looks behind her and see the backs of her Confederate colleagues lead by Kevin McCarthy, heading the other way. “Dang!” she said “I knew they would do that.” The fusillade happens and Liz is shot down to be relegated to be the only “rebellious honest, and courageous Republican” alive.

