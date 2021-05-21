newsbreak-logo
Music

Dark Lo & Harry Fraud Drop Off New Album "Borrowed Time"

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Fraud has been quietly holding it down with one of the year's hardest production campaigns, and today that streak continues with the release of Borrowed Time, his new collaboration with Philadelphia rapper Dark Lo. Currently facing the possibility of nine years in prison for a charge of witness intimidation, Lo remains hellbent on moving forward, capitalizing on being out on bail by making his presence felt with a nine-track dose of raw hip-hop music.

