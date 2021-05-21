newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

McKittrick looks forward to role as Superintendent

montenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince he was hired in March as the incoming Superintendent of the Montevideo School District, Wade McKittrick has made a point of traveling from his current home in Wabasso to town each week to begin work on making connections with the community members. “As much as anything, right out of the chute I need to get to know the community. The job of the Superintendent or really anyone in education is about relationships and one of the ways to build relationships is to get out there and meet people,” says McKittrick. “I’m excited to do that whether it’s when I’m out for a walk talking to people in the street or meeting with the Lions Club, I’m just looking forward to finding out who everybody is.”

www.montenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Marshall, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Montevideo, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Wabasso, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent#Assistant Principal#Assistant Director#Board Of Education#Athletic Director#The Lions Club#Social Studies#Baseball#The Summer Rec#High School Principal#Superintendent Services#Clarkfield Charter School#Hope Harbor#Leadership Coaching#Dr Heller#Community#Leadership Development#Town Talk#Teaching#Montevideo Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Redwood County, MNmyklgr.com

Redwood Area Chamber Ag Committee Names Scholarship Winners

The Redwood Area Chamber Ag Committee and Agriculture Future of America are pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year. Gina Huhnerkoch, a Senior at Redwood Valley High School, and Jayden Carlson, a Senior at Wabasso High School, have each been selected as the 2021 Redwood Area Chamber Ag Committee and AFA Scholarship Recipients.
Redwood Falls, MNmyklgr.com

2021 State FFA Salutes

2021 State FFA Salutes are brought to you by: Salfer’s Food Center, NAPA Auto Parts Store in Redwood Falls, Redwood Tire Service, Wanda State Bank, Highwater Ethanol, Wabasso Electric Motors, Jenniges Gas & Diesel, Estebo, Frank & Munshower LTD, Watje Feed Service, Chad Hoffbeck Ag Services LLC, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate, Sleepy Eye Auction Markets, Redwood Electric Cooperative, Miller Sellner Implement, Dupont Pioneer-Perry Estebo, Minnesota Valley Telephone Company, Redwood County Farmer’s Mutual & it’s Area Agents, Kaardal Insurance Agency, Schmiesing Flower Farm, Ruprechts Meat Market, Meadowland Farmers Cooperative, Electric Motor Company, Bayer Crop Science Production, Granite Rock Insurance Agency, Hilltop Recycling.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Montevideo, MNPosted by
Montevideo Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Montevideo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Montevideo: 1. Family Medicine; 2. 1st/2nd shift Assembler; 3. Mechanic; 4. Travel Nursing LPN | Skilled Nursing | | $813.46 weekly | Clarkfield, Minnesota; 5. Physician / Orthopedics / Minnesota / Permanent / Orthopedic Surgery (ORS) - Hospital Employed - ...; 6. CDL-A Local Fuel Tanker Truck Driver - PAY RAISE! $34/HOUR + OT!; 7. CDL A Driver / Ready Mix Driver; 8. CDL-A Regional Flatbed Truck Driver - New Pay Increase!; 9. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $25.91/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On;
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Montevideo, MNmontenews.com

Wildwood Montessori School plans for move to new facility this summer

The Montevideo Economic Development Administration (EDA) met last week, hearing a request from Wildwood Montessori School for financial assistance with the school's plans to expand. Wildwood Montessori School, founded three years ago, is currently operated in a home on South 5th Street, known locally as the old Hunt Mansion. The school currently serves thirteen students, and for the last two years, the board has been discussing whether to remodel the house currently serving the students or move to a new location. It was decided that a move was the best option, and so the board approached Jim Zenk and Pam Baukol about the idea of using the property they own in the East Acres complex that was previously a dental office. The couple agreed and set about doing the work to gut and entirely remodel the facility to the school’s required specifications, adding an infant room, toddler room, and preschool room to meet state guidelines required for Wildwood Montessori to become a center. The move and expansion include a need for additional licensing to be able to accommodate 42 children. “There are many regulations in terms of the space and health department regulations with the kitchen so it was a big ask of the Zenk and Baukol families for this build out and they graciously came forward,” says Wildwood Montessori board member Patrick Moore. The school signed the lease and took possession of the building last month.
Montevideo, MNmontenews.com

Community Ed offers virtual cooking classes for summer

When the COVID-19 lockdown began last Spring, many adult community educators scrambled to come up with innovative ways to continue offering classes, turning to live online classes as a way to continue educating. Tess Georgakopoulos was one of those educators whose on-site cooking classes were canceled. “Feeling the need to support and reach out to the community in some way to perhaps offer a little ‘fun’ in the midst of all that was going on, I approached our local school district and asked how they would feel about trying virtual-live cooking classes. Having known me for some time, I am very thankful to say that they were very excited to agree to give it a try,” she says.
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

COVID-19 claims lives in Redwood, McLeod Counties

(St. Paul MN-) The State of Minnesota has again reported under 1000 additional cases of COVID-19. After reporting new case numbers at a two-month-low on Tuesday, The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported 919 cases, bringing the state's pandemic total now to more than 590,000, and of that number, more than 573,000 victims have recovered. There were also 15 more deaths reported, including a person in their late 50s from Redwood County and a person in their late 80s from McLeod County. Minnesota's death toll is now at 7255. The figures were based on approximately 17,000 test results.
Redwood County, MNRedwood Falls Gazette

Redwood County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

Some 34% of people living in Redwood County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Mankato, MNNew Prague Times

Rita Seifert Holmes, 88

Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Seifert Holmes, 88 of Mankato, formerly of Clements will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14th at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13th at the church and one hour prior to the service. A social and meal will be held at the Wabasso Community Center following the Mass with all welcome. Burial will take place after the social at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Clements. Masks are required at all indoor events and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Redwood County, MNmyklgr.com

Summary of the May 4 Redwood County Board meeting

Approved the agenda; April 20th minutes; bills. Entered into Joint Ditch Authority with Lyon County. Appointed Wakefield to the Joint Ditch Authority for JD #15 to fill vacancy. Appointed Wakefield to the Joint Ditch Authority for JD #14 for fill vacancy. Appointed Wakefield as Joint Ditch Authority Chair for JD...
Redwood County, MNJournal

Redwood Area High School moves to hybrid learning

REDWOOD FALLS — After learning that five high school students tested positive for COVID-19 which put 100 students in quarantine, the Redwood Area school board approved students in grades 9-12 returning to hybrid learning until COVID numbers improved. Redwood Area School Superintendent Becky Cselovszki said the school district hopes to...
Montevideo, MNwillmarradio.com

Saturday's toasty temps crack 90 in Montevideo and Hutchinson

(Undated) -- The southwest corner of Minnesota saw several 90 degree high temperatures on Saturday. Montevideo, Hutchinson, and New Ulm were among the cities topping 90. The heat blanketed the rest of the state too, with Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, and other points north topping 80. Temperatures statewide are expected to settle back into the 60s this week.