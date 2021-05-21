McKittrick looks forward to role as Superintendent
Since he was hired in March as the incoming Superintendent of the Montevideo School District, Wade McKittrick has made a point of traveling from his current home in Wabasso to town each week to begin work on making connections with the community members. “As much as anything, right out of the chute I need to get to know the community. The job of the Superintendent or really anyone in education is about relationships and one of the ways to build relationships is to get out there and meet people,” says McKittrick. “I’m excited to do that whether it’s when I’m out for a walk talking to people in the street or meeting with the Lions Club, I’m just looking forward to finding out who everybody is.”www.montenews.com