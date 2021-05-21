Here's What Olivia Rodrigo's Jealousy, Jealousy Really Means
Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated debut album "Sour" is finally out! After shooting to overnight stardom with her record-breaking hit track "Drivers License," the 18-year-old singer-songwriter and actress seems to be making even bigger strides in the music world with "Sour," which has already been praised for "deliver[ing] flawless Gen Z pop," per The Los Angeles Times. And as with "Driver's License," of course, you can bet that there's no shortage of great lyrics — and deep song meanings — to unpack in Rodrigo's songwriting.www.thelist.com