Correction: A previous version of this story printed in the May 7 Village View erroneously stated that 88 votes in VOCA’s recent election were disqualified. That number represents the total number of members not in good standing who were ineligible to vote, not actual votes cast. Only four ineligible members actually cast a vote, according to VOCA Manager Deb Brewer. Brewer said seven additional votes cast on the fee increase question were disqualified for lacking a signature, which is less than the 25-vote margin that the measure passed with. The story has been updated below.