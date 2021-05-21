newsbreak-logo
New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- New York's attorney general is proposing legislation to overhaul the use of force by police, in many cases requiring de-escalation tactics and other measures before officers take lethal action. Attorney General Letitia James said Friday the bill introduced recently in the state legislature would codify a use-of-force...

