David Beckham's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Born May 2, 1975, David Beckham has made history for his impressive English football career and sports managing. Beckham signed to be a trainee for Manchester United in 1991, and quickly signed with Preston North End in 1994, where they were insanely impressed with his corner kick. Soon after, he returned to Manchester United and became a soccer superstar. For the next two decades, he won numerous major awards, becoming a sports empire with his legendary corner kick and wins. He played for Real Madrid and then MLS Galaxy, retiring in 2013. He is now the current president/co-owner of Inter Miami CF, co-owner of Salford City, and has ventured down many business avenues (via Biography).

