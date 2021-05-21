newsbreak-logo
Jennifer Hudson Gets Slammed for Wearing a $475 Sunset Lurex Bodysuit & $258 Denim Skirt

By Comfort Omovre
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson looked stunning in a new picture showing her in a lurex bodysuit she wore to a television program, but some fans criticized her fashion choices.

On Thursday, Fashion Bomb Daily shared a picture of singer Jennifer Hudson from her appearance on "Good Morning America," showing as she dazzled in her outfit for the day.

Hudson wore a lurex bodysuit with a v-neck that showed her cleavage. She paired the shiny top with a mini jean skirt, showing off her gorgeous legs and glowing skin.

Hudson completed her look with purple shoes and rocked short curly hair. She posed for the snap while she was at the "Good Morning America" backstage.

In the post's caption, Fashion Bomb Daily described Hudson's outfit in detail, revealing she was wearing a $475 patBO sunset lurex bodysuit and a $258 Veronica Beard denim skirt styled by Jeremy Frierson.

The fashion and entertainment outlet also shared pictures of Hudson's outfits and urged fans to purchase them. However, not everyone was pleased with Hudson's style choice, and they took turns criticizing her.

One displeased fan noted that the singer is wrong for the skirt she wore. A second Instagram user derided Hudson's dress, saying, "Not with this citi trends Jean skirt on 😂😂😂."

Her mother, Darnell Donerson, her brother, Jason, and her seven-year-old nephew, Julian King, were killed by her brother-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUlO6_0a7M0ZTt00

Another person who was unhappy with Hudson's fashion choice advised her to get rid of her entire glam team. One user said they loved the outfits individually but not together, while another fan found it hard to describe their feelings about Hudson's look.

Whatever naysayers say about her outfit is unlikely to trouble Hudson, who stars in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect;" the trailer premiered on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOHCw_0a7M0ZTt00

During her appearance on "Good Morning America," she spoke about her journey to portraying the iconic Franklin, revealing she was approached about the project in 2016 after winning her first Oscar for "Dreamgirls."

She described playing Franklin as a dream come true, revealing the latter, who died of pancreatic cancer at 76 in 2018, taught her more about life while teaching her about her life.

Hudson, whose career started following her appearance in the third season of "American Idol," has a tragic real-life story as her family suffered an unbelievable tragedy.

In 2008, her mother, Darnell Donerson, her brother, Jason, and her seven-year-old nephew, Julian King, were killed by her brother-in-law, William Balfour.

In a reported 2015 interview, Hudson, who broke down while testifying against Balfour in court, opened up about her family's murders.

She revealed that the birth of her son David in 2009 helped her to cope with the tragedy. Hudson shares David with her former fiancé, David Otunga, whom she split from in 2017.

Amomama

Amomama

