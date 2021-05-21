newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scandal-plagued Morgan Wallen will have only partial eligibility at the 2021 CMA Awards

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the Country Music Association shared its decision on the topic of Morgan Wallen‘s eligibility for the 2021 CMA Awards. The embattled singer will qualify for some categories; specifically, he’s able to be nominated for any trophies that would also be awarded to those he collaborated with, such as songwriters, producers or other singers. Per Variety, a statement from the CMA clarifies that that means Morgan is eligible for nominations in the categories of Single, Song, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year, “so as not to limit opportunity for other credited collaborators.”

ruralradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Cmt Music#Cma Awards#Country Music Awards#Cma Awards#Abc Audio#Nominations#Songwriters#Male Vocalist#Musical Event#Entertainer#Trophies#Billboard Charts#Music Video#Producers#This Week#Contender#Goodnight#Country Radio#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthebigdm.com

Billboard Awards: 16 Nods For Weeknd, 6 For Morgan Wallen

The list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards has been released and leading the pack is The Weeknd with 16 noms. The artist with the second most nominations goes to Pop Smoke, who passed away last February, with 10 noms including a nomination for Top Male Artist. Country...
MusicPosted by
People

Morgan Wallen Barred from Billboard Music Awards Show After Racist Conduct

Country star Morgan Wallen's use of a racial slur earlier this year has cost him a high-profile appearance at one of music's biggest awards shows. After revealing select nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the production announced that Wallen — nominated in six categories, as determined purely by Billboard chart placements and not a voting committee — will not participate "in any capacity," meaning "performing, presenting," and "accepting," should he win during the May 23 show.
Nashville, TNHastings Tribune

Morgan Wallen returns to stage for first time since N-word scandal

Morgan Wallen is getting back to work for the first time since January, when the bottom fell out on his career after video emerged of him using the N-word. The 28-year-old country singer performed Wednesday night at Kid Rock’s honky tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee, singing “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted on You” with the band, according to The Tennessean.
MinoritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Disinvited From Upcoming Awards Show Due to Racial Controversy

Morgan Wallen will not be participating in any capacity in the upcoming Billboard Music Awards after using racial slurs recently. Despite his remarks, his album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and ten weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 after it was released in January. In a statement, Dick Clark productions announced that he will not be participating this year but that they will consider him for future events if he were to make the proper changes.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Big Loud quietly reinstates Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen seems to have been quietly reinstated by his record label Big Loud Records. His likeness was recently rediscovered on his label’s website after the company — and its Republic Records partner — “made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely” after being blacklisted by the industry in early February for his use of a racial slur. His profile was swiftly removed from both label’s websites following the news. He still does not appear on Republic Records’ artist roster as of this writing.
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

The Weeknd leads the way with 16 nominations for Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd was snubbed by the Grammys but he is the leading nominee at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD earned multiple posthumous nominations, including top artist, and disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen is a six-time nominee. The Weeknd, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke —...
Celebritieskiss951.com

‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has died at the age of 32. Per TMZ, Clark died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 26) after being struck by a motorist while he was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner reports he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT.
MusicPosted by
NBC Chicago

2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Revealed: See the Full List

The finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announce Thursday, with The Weeknd leading the pack, earning 16 nominations, including top male artist, top R&B artist, top Billboard 200 album for “After Hours” and top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights,” the No. 1 song of last year. Rappers...