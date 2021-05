The team is still looking to make its first playoff appearance since 2016. Which five games could be pivotal to the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming season?. The past two seasons the Silver and Black have called the cities of Oakland and Las Vegas home, respectively. There were different venues but almost identical results to their 16-game campaigns. In 2019, Jon Gruden’s club won six of its first 10 contests before slumping late and finishing 7-9.