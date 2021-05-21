What You Need To Know Before Using Magnesium For Skincare
Most people need more magnesium in their diet, and the mineral can even help you sleep better. But is it also good for your skin? When consumed in your food or as a supplement, magnesium can help elevate your mood, regulate blood pressure, and regulate muscle function (via Byrdie). Byrdie further noted that magnesium is a "calming agent," which means that it can aid in helping your eczema, acne, and rosacea, among other issues, when used on your skin.www.thelist.com