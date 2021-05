Rep. Stephanie Murphy has decided not to run for U.S. Senate, a decision that appears to clear the path for another prominent Florida Democrat, Rep. Val Demings, to do so. In a video statement released Monday , Murphy said “The reality is that Marco Rubio will not be an easy opponent, especially if it’s on the heels of a bruising primary where Democrats spend millions attacking each other instead of using those millions to build the infrastructure we desperately need to win.”