LEHIGHTON, Pa. — In just a few more weeks, the strawberries at Foothill Farm near Lehighton will be ready to eat, and this year, you'll be able to pick your own. "We kind of serve a void in our area that there really aren't many strawberry farmers around, so we thought one way to get people out to our farm and make our business grow a little bit more was to plant a you-pick strawberries operation," said farm owner PJ Salerno.