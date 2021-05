A Minnehaha County woman in her 60s became the 25th COVID-19 death in April, according to the daily report of the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses remained the same, but the number of patients in intensive care units grew to 31 and the number of patients on ventilators increased to 15. Black Hills hospitals are now treating 15 patients with six in ICU and two on ventilators.