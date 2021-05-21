newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

Vaccine lottery catches on in other states

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
Two states are following in Ohio’s footsteps and offering cash prizes for residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, both New York and Maryland state officials announced their own versions of a vaccine lottery. The announcements came a week after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio’s “Vax-A-Million” lottery drawing in a statewide address.

Like Ohio, both New York and Maryland announced plans to use cash prizes as incentives for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s “Vax & Scratch” program Thursday. The program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million on lottery scratch ticket to anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites.

Maryland’s “VaxCash” is detailed to give away $2 million dollars to vaccinated residents over the course of 40 days. Daily drawings will give away $40,000 each day, leading up to a $400,000 drawing on July 4.

News Center 7′s Jim Otte reported even private donors were providing cash incentive for others to get vaccinated. An anonymous donor in Montana donated enough money to give $50 to each person in line at a vaccine clinic.

In Ohio, the Department of Health has seen an increase in vaccinations since the drawing’s announcement.

The first “Vax-A-Million” drawing is Monday, May 24.

