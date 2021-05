The Last Os Us 2 Update 1.08 does a lot to enhance the game on the PS5. It pushes The Last of Us Part 2 60fps and does quite well with this PS5 upgrade. This Last of Us Performance Review focuses on The Last of Us 2 Update 1.08 on the PS5 console which is the most recent Last of Us 2 Patch giving it the PS5 update many had been hoping for. The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 Upgrade makes it look better than ever! With this generation, one thing has become the biggest talking point, Backwards Compatibility. And not just any BC, boosted BC thanks to the power inside the new PS5, Naughty Dog has let it off the chain with this new PS5 patch. But how good is it and what does it tell us about the PS5 potential? Click on in above to learn this and more.